Blustery and chilly

CHILLY & BLUSTERY SUNDAY

Today will be chilly, blustery, and bright. A large coastal storm will continue to move out to sea, saving us from more snow. High pressure to the west will nose into the region a little more, offering a bright, sunny sky. The contrast in pressure will bring about breezy conditions. The breeze, coupled with highs only in the 40s, will make for a chilly day.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the 20s tonight -- and perhaps even the upper teens in the normally colder locations.

NEXT WEEK

Nice weather Monday

Monday will be a nice day with high pressure the dominant weather feature. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The wind won’t be too strong.

Unsettled Tuesday

Showers will come Tuesday. A weak and rather disorganized storm will arrive from the Great Lakes. Tuesday morning should be dry but increasingly cloudy. There may be a few showers of snow or rain by mid-morning. Showers of rain or a wintry mix are likely during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees before the precipitation arrives.

Pleasant Wednesday

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will finally feel more like spring! Temperatures will rise well into the 50s which will feel wonderful, considering that the day will be sunny and calm.

Rain showers Thursday

Showers of rain will come Thursday. Another weak storm system and a warm front will move toward the Northeast, resulting in the unsettled weather. Given the temperature profile we expect, we foresee only rain showers and no wintry mix. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Early showers Friday

We have reversed our forecast for Friday. Once adopting a warm day offered by some previous model runs, we now see that all the newer runs agree on the passage of a cold front in the morning – after showers have passed – followed by a colder northwesterly flow during the afternoon. Instead of 60s, we think we will have highs in the 50s as clouds and showers exit and partly sunny skies develop.

Chilly and Gray Saturday

Oh, so close! Warm air at 70 degrees or more will be west of New York City and the air aloft here at home would support that type of warmth. So why won’t we enjoy such good fortune? You can thank a low-level easterly wind that will bring forth a marine layer off the ocean that will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s and create a thin deck of stratus clouds, making for a gray afternoon sky.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

