Turning drier, staying cool today

A DRY, BUT CHILLY APRIL WEEKEND

After a few showers of rain and snow this morning, the air will dry out some. The cold front responsible for the showers will continue to move away to the south and east of New England during the day. Since the front will move slowly, the sky will be mostly cloudy, but the clouds will likely thin especially during the afternoon, allowing for some partial sunshine. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.

A large ocean storm will track well offshore Saturday night and Sunday; however, it could brush southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape, and perhaps even Rhode Island with a period of snow or mixed precipitation. Here in Connecticut, we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The storm will move out to sea on Sunday and that means we’ll enjoy a fairly nice day, although it will be breezy and brisk. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and we expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the 20s Sunday night, perhaps even the upper teens in the normally colder locations.

NEXT WEEK

Nice weather Monday

Monday will be a nice day with high pressure the dominant weather feature. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The wind won’t be too strong.

Unsettled Tuesday

A weak storm will approach New England on Tuesday. It’ll be a rather disorganized storm with a couple of weak storm centers. Tuesday morning should be dry, but rain or a wintry mix is likely in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees before the precipitation arrives.

Pleasant Wednesday

Wednesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and it will finally feel more like spring! Temperatures should rise well into the 50s for a change!

Rain showers Thursday

Another weak storm system and a warm front will move toward the Northeast on Thursday, but the atmosphere will be warm enough for rain showers and they probably won’t arrive until the late afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Warmer Friday

By Friday, there is the potential for some very mild weather if we pop into the warm air sector. That is what one guidance model, the GFS, is indicating. Meanwhile, the European Model, is forecasting a cold front passage Thursday night and a chilly northwest wind on Friday. If the GFS proves to be right, we’ll see highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. That is the scenario we are going with for now!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

