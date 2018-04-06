Prolonged winter isn't helping those with seasonal depression

The gloomy weather isn't helping those who have seasonal depression (WFSB)

Yes, it's April, but it sure doesn't feel like it.

While some may joke around that they’re depressed because of this weather, there is a type of seasonal depression that many people get, and this prolonged winter isn't helping.

Those who truly have "Seasonal Affective Disorder" feel better once the sun starts shining and temperatures start warming up.

Since we haven't had much of that this April, that depression could continue.

“People are looking forward to being outside more and there is something energizing and uplifting about the weather turning nicer. So, this is usually and only because the weather not cooperating with our expectations,” said Dr. Bruce Rothschild, of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

The type of depression is four times more common in women than in men but between 4 to 6 percent of people have it.

Those affected are usually irritable, have no energy, avoid social situations by staying home and oversleep.

People usually feel better by spring or summer, but with this prolonged winter, they still might be feeling down.

“Most of my patients are frustrated that the weather isn't getting nicer and maybe more depressed as a result,” Rothschild said.

So what to do? Rothschild says, “I would encourage people no matter what season it is, no matter what the weather conditions are to find exercise where ever they can find it, whether inside or outside.”

If you feel any of these symptoms, you’re encouraged to see your doctor.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.