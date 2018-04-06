Person not seriously injured after being hit by car in Middletow - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Person not seriously injured after being hit by car in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Middletown say a person was hit by a car on Friday evening.

It happened on High Street at Lawn Avenue, around 5 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

