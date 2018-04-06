Global tariff raises could mean trouble for CT

Law enforcement members from across the country were in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.More >
Law enforcement members from across the country were in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.More >
On Thursday, the state’s Appropriations Committee passed a bill to develop a plan to allow recreational marijuana.More >
On Thursday, the state’s Appropriations Committee passed a bill to develop a plan to allow recreational marijuana.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
Dunkin' Donuts is selling Donut Fries along with other non-traditional products as part of a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its stores in the Boston area.More >
Dunkin' Donuts is selling Donut Fries along with other non-traditional products as part of a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its stores in the Boston area.More >
It's another cold start out there, so grab that winter coat, you're going to need it!More >
It's another cold start out there, so grab that winter coat, you're going to need it!More >
A Shelton mother is facing charges after police said her baby was found to have multiple bone fractures.More >
A Shelton mother is facing charges after police said her baby was found to have multiple bone fractures.More >
A suburban Denver man who crashed his car while speeding to try to kill his toddler son has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >
A suburban Denver man who crashed his car while speeding to try to kill his toddler son has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >