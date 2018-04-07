Rain and snow showers Saturday morning, chilly weekend

Saturday morning will feature rain and snow showers, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

“We have some showers around and it’s going to be chilly this morning,” Cameron said.

As the day progresses, the precipitation will move southeast of New England and skies will transition from mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday’s weather will be breezy and chilly, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cameron said skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will feature a weak storm and the morning should be dry, but there will be a chance for rain or a wintry mix in the afternoon or the evening. Cameron said temperatures could reach the 50 degree mark.

Wednesday should be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Cameron said the weather should feel more like spring and temperatures will rise into the 50s.

Thursday’s high temperatures should be in the 50s and Cameron said there will be a chance for rain showers in the late afternoon or evening.

Friday’s models could forecast multiple scenarios. The European Model is calling for a cold front and a chilly northwest wind, according to Cameron. However, the GFS Model is calling for highs in the mid to upper 60s.

