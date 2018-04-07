FedEx courier assaulted by Wallingford homeowner

Peter Amadon is scheduled to appear in court on April 18 (Wallingford Police Department)

A FedEx driver was assaulted in Wallingford following an argument and a physical altercation with a homeowner on Tuesday.

Wallingford police said Peter Amadon, 59, of 140 South Cherry Street was arrested and charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

According to police, Amadon came home and saw a FedEx truck parked in his driveway.

Amadon blocked the FedEx truck in his driveway, and police said he started an argument with the courier.

According to police, Amadon attempted to grab the courier, but the FedEx driver opened the door and attempted to push Amadon away.

Amadon pushed back and struck the courier in the face with the door. The courier proceeded to get out of the FedEx truck and back away.

However, Amadon charged at the FedEx driver and the two got into a physical altercation.

Law enforcement arrived on scene at 2:46 p.m. and separated Amadon and the FedEx courier.

Police said the two subjects had lacerations on their faces following the fight, and during the incident, an 8-year-old child was in the passenger seat of Amadon’s vehicle.

Amadon was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden court on April, 18.

