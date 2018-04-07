1 dead following hit and run crash in Danbury

Connecticut State Police are investigating a hit and run car crash that killed one person on Saturday morning.

According to police, Troop A responded to a call around 1 a.m. about a person lying on I-84 West, prior to Exit 2, in Danbury.

Police said Daniel Crawford Junior, 31, of New York was deceased when state troopers arrived on the scene, and his Jeep was in the right shoulder.

The second vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact State Police Troop A Southbury at 203-267-2200.

