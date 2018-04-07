1 dead following hit and run crash in Danbury

A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
A town council in Rhode Island voted unanimously this week to say goodbye to balloons for good.More >
A town council in Rhode Island voted unanimously this week to say goodbye to balloons for good.More >
An Ohio man is charged with assault and criminal damage after police say he attacked a woman, including “pushing a pizza into his girlfriend’s face.”More >
An Ohio man is charged with assault and criminal damage after police say he attacked a woman, including “pushing a pizza into his girlfriend’s face.”More >
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said.More >
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said.More >
On Thursday, the state’s Appropriations Committee passed a bill to develop a plan to allow recreational marijuana.More >
On Thursday, the state’s Appropriations Committee passed a bill to develop a plan to allow recreational marijuana.More >
Law enforcement members from across the country were in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.More >
Law enforcement members from across the country were in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.More >
A FedEx driver was assaulted in Wallingford following an argument and a physical altercation with a homeowner on Tuesday.More >
A FedEx driver was assaulted in Wallingford following an argument and a physical altercation with a homeowner on Tuesday.More >
All eyes are on the posturing of the United States and China in what some are calling could be a full-fledged trade war, with implications felt right here in Connecticut.More >
All eyes are on the posturing of the United States and China in what some are calling could be a full-fledged trade war, with implications felt right here in Connecticut.More >