Person found dead in car in West Hartford on Saturday

Police said a person was found dead in a parking lot on Brace Road in West Hartford on Saturday evening.

Police said crews were called to a municipal lot at 23 Brace Rd at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person who police said was dead inside the car.

Police said they broke a car window to gain access.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and notify family members.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved