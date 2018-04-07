Police identify person found dead in car in West Hartford on Saturday

Police said a person was found dead in a parking lot on Brace Road in West Hartford on Saturday evening.

Police said crews were called to a municipal lot at 23 Brace Rd at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person who police said was dead inside the car.

West Hartford Police identified the person as 23-year-old Andrew Carbone of South Glastonbury.

Police said they broke a car window to gain access.

Police said an investigation is underway and they are waiting for a report from the Medical Examiner's office for the cause of death.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved