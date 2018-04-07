Crews on scene of a car into a building in Hartford (WFSB)

Fire and police crews are responding to a car into a building in Hartford on Saturday.

The crash took place on Wethersfield Ave in the area of Meadow St. and Adelaide St. at about 10 p.m.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the crash.

It is unknown if there are any injuries to the driver or residents.

BREAKING: Big scene out here on Wethersfield Ave. Pickup truck crashed into the front of this building @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/EuZG62gLle — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) April 8, 2018

