Sunday cold and windy, rain showers arriving on Tuesday

Today will be chilly, blustery, and sunny according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron. Highs will be in 40s and skies will be partly sunny.

"Temperatures in the 40s later on today," Cameron said. "It is going to be blustery. Out of the northwest, the wind will be up a little bit. We'll have partly sunny skies."

Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Tuesday will feature showers as a disorganized storm arrives from the Great Lakes. The day will start out dry, but by mid-morning there will be a few rain and snow showers.

As Tuesday progresses, the rain could change over to a wintry mix, and Cameron said temperatures will be around the 50 degree mark before the precipitation arrives.

"Especially later on Tuesday we could see some scattered showers of rain or snow," Cameron said. "As the precipitation starts to fall, it may drive down enough cold air, especially in the higher elevations we might see a few snowflakes. I don't see any accumulation potential at this point."

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s.

"Wednesday should be a pretty nice day for sure," Cameron said.

Thursday’s weather will bring some rain showers and Cameron said temperatures will push into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will feature rain showers, and once they pass, skies will be partly sunny and highs will be in the 50s, according to Cameron.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.