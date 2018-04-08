PD: Motor scooter driver dies following crash with car

One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Hartford on Saturday evening.

Hartford police said they responded to a crash involving a motor scooter and a Honda SUV at the intersection of Charter Oak Avenue and Main Street around 5 p.m.

According to police, the motor scooter driver was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of injuries related to the crash.

The operator of the Honda SUV remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police said none of the occupants in the car were injured.

