Crews battle fire in New Britain on Sunday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews battle fire in New Britain on Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Crews battle fire in New Britain on Sunday (WFSB) Crews battle fire in New Britain on Sunday (WFSB)
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are responding to a fire in New Britain on Sunday afternoon.

The fire is located on Arch Street.

It is unknown if there are injuries at this point.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.