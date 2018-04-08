PD: Two people killed in two car crash in Shelton - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Two people killed in two car crash in Shelton

Two people are dead and others injured after a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening, police said.

The car crash prompted Shelton Police to close a section of River Rd between Rocky Rest Rd. and Murphy’s Lane at 7 p.m, said police.

Upon arrival, police said crews determined two people were dead. The others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m., the road remained closed.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Police are urging those who witnessed the crash to contact the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

