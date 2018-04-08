Teen and pregnant woman identified as victims of deadly Shelton crash

Two people were killed in a crash on River Road in Shelton on Sunday night. (WFSB)

Two people, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, were killed while others were injured in a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening.

Shelton police identified the victims as 18-year-old Shalymar Herrera of West Haven and 23-year-old Briana Torres-Carter of Bridgeport, who was pregnant.

The car crash prompted Shelton police to close a section of River Road between Rocky Rest Road and Murphy’s Lane at 7 p.m, police said.

It has since reopened.

Upon arrival, police said crews learned that Herrera and Torres-Carter were dead. The others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals.

An accident reconstruction team was on the scene through the overnight hours to investigate.

They determined that a Mini Cooper was traveling south on River Road when it crashed into a Saturn that was headed northbound. Four people were inside the Cooper, including Herrera and Torres-Carter.

The Cooper was driven by 19-year-old Lawrence Carter of Bridgeport, whom police said remains in critical condition. The fourth passenger was 19-year-old Jessie Abrams whose injuries were non-life-threatening.

Three people were in the Saturn, including 25-year-old Caitlin Kalafus, 22-year-old Carly Kalafus and 26-year-old Paul Valleau, all of PA. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

A third vehicle was also involved, but not in the crash. Police identified that vehicle and the driver, but did not release any information.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Shelton police traffic division at 203-924-1544.

