Teen and pregnant woman identified as victims of deadly Shelton crash

Two people, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, were killed while others were injured in a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening.More >
Two people, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, were killed while others were injured in a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening.More >
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
A woman went into labor along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.More >
A woman went into labor along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.More >
A wintry mix could be in the state by late Tuesday morning.More >
A wintry mix could be in the state by late Tuesday morning.More >
A Manchester man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Bolton that happened last week.More >
A Manchester man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Bolton that happened last week.More >
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >
A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the Gold Star Bridge in Groton.More >
A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the Gold Star Bridge in Groton.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
Schools in Stafford have been locked down due to a potential security threat.More >
Schools in Stafford have been locked down due to a potential security threat.More >