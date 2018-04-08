Teen, pregnant woman identified as victims of deadly Shelton crash

Two people were killed in a crash on River Road in Shelton on Sunday night. (WFSB)

18-year-old Shalymar Herrera was one of the women killed in a crash in Shelton Sunday night (WFSB/Facebook)

Two people, a teenager and a pregnant woman, were killed while others were injured in a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening.

Shelton police identified the victims as 18-year-old Shalymar Herrera of West Haven and 23-year-old Briana Torres-Carter of Bridgeport, who was 8 months pregnant.

The crash happened on River Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. The road was closed while police investigated but it has since reopened.

Police said a Mini Cooper that was headed south on River Road crashed into a Saturn, which was traveling north.

Upon arrival, police said Herrera and Torres-Carter were pronounced dead at the scene. Torres-Carter's husband, 19-year-old Lawrence Carter, is in the hospital in critical condition. He was the driver.

A third passenger, 19-year-old Jessie Abrams of Bridgeport is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were in the Saturn, including 25-year-old Caitlin Kalafus, 22-year-old Carly Kalafus and 26-year-old Paul Valleau, all of PA. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As police investigate, they said they'll be looking to see if speed played a role.

"We’ve had a lot of fatals there, I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve seen a lot of fatals. Both sides. Few people asked me today, why? I can only speculate. Is it wide road, is it straight? Speed does have a factor to deal with it. Cars should slow down," said Shelton Det. Richard Bango.

Also part of the investigation is a third car that police say was somehow connected. Police wouldn’t say specifically if someone was racing or driving recklessly.

“Too early to say, but that non-contact vehicle was involved. We have the car and have identified the driver, so we’re looking into that to see what his role in the accident is,” Bango said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Shelton police traffic division at 203-924-1544.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.