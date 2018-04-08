One firefighter injured battling East Windsor garage fire

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a garage fire in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor on Sunday.

Crews responded to a fire on Cemetery Rd on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire on the 2nd floor on the one-and-a-half story garage.

Crews said three lines were put into operation and the fire was knocked down within 25 minutes.

Crews from Warehouse Point, South Windsor Fire Department, Ellington Fire, Somers Fire, and Enfield Fire Departments assisted.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

