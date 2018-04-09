Route 6 closed in Hampton due to crash

A portion of Route 6 is closed in Hampton because of a two-vehicle crash.
It happened between Potter Road and West Old Route 6, according to the Department of Transportation.
The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
