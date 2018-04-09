DEEP urges people to be on the lookout for bobcats

State residents should be on the lookout for bobcats, according to environmental officials.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the animals are most active just after dusk and before dawn.

That means, be mindful of when pets are let outdoors.

DEEP said bobcats once struggled to survive but have been making a comeback.

In Connecticut, bobcats prey on cottontail rabbits, woodchucks, squirrels, chipmunks, mice, voles, white-tailed deer, birds, and insects and reptiles, according to DEEP.

DEEP has been trying to study the habits of bobcats and their effects on the ecosystem through the Connecticut Bobcat Project.

For more information on the animals, head here.

