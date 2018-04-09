Part of the Gold Star Bridge closed in Groton

The southbound side of the Gold Star Bridge in Groton was closed on Monday morning due to a crash. (DOT)

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the Gold Star Bridge in Groton.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash is on the southbound side of Interstate 95 between exits 86 and 84.

The right and center lanes were closed around 9 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The DOT did not anticipate the lanes to be closed for long.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.