Manchester man killed in Bolton crash

Two people are dead and others injured after a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening, police said.More >
Two people are dead and others injured after a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening, police said.More >
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >
A woman went into labor along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.More >
A woman went into labor along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.More >
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
A portion of Route 6 was closed in Hampton because of a two-vehicle crash. It has since reopened.More >
A portion of Route 6 was closed in Hampton because of a two-vehicle crash. It has since reopened.More >
Crews battled a large fire on Sunday afternoon in downtown New Britain.More >
Crews battled a large fire on Sunday afternoon in downtown New Britain.More >