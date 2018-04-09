Manchester man killed in Bolton crash

A Manchester man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Bolton that happened last week.

State police said Thomas Jaquan Madden, 23, was traveling westbound on Interstate 384 in Bolton on Friday when his vehicle left the road.

Troopers said Madden struck a tree around 1 p.m.

They said the road was wet, but the traffic was light and the visibility was clear.

Madden was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.