Tuesday morning wintry mix will later change to rain

Winter, it seems, refuses to let go.

Spotty snow showers overnight will lead to a wintry mix in the state Tuesday morning.

"There could be a coating to 1” of snow in some locations tomorrow morning, especially on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain, and then it will all change to rain by the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the mid-40s.

Rain ends Tuesday night, and the sky will clear.

Tuesday night will be chilly, with temperatures dipping into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday. Temps could rise into the 50s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Some dreary weather may return for Thursday, however.

Showers will spread across the state late Thursday morning, but they will taper off during the afternoon.

"Despite the clouds and showers, Thursday afternoon will be mild with highs in the 50s, perhaps even the lower 60s away from the coast," DePrest said.

Friday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 60s.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to make their way into the 70s, and maybe even 80 degrees.

The models vary when it comes to Sunday. We could see chilly temps and rain, or it could be closer to 60 degrees with rain.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

