Wintry mix to change to rain late tomorrow morning

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Winter, it seems, refuses to let go.

A wintry mix could be in the state by late Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered snow showers changing to rain showers will develop after the morning commute.

"Any minor accumulations will be confined to higher elevations northwestern Connecticut," Dixon said. "Then, with the transition to rain, it will all go away."

Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the mid-40s.

Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday. Temps could rise into the 50s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Some dreary weather may return for Thursday, however.

"We’ll run the chance for some scattered showers," Dixon said.

With temperatures being so warm, he did not foresee a wintry mix.

"We should close in on the 60 degree mark," Dixon said. "[That's] closer to ‘average’ for this time of April."

Friday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 60s.

Saturday, Dixon said temperatures could flirt with 70 degrees or better inland.

"Then Sunday, it’s all about the timing of a cold front," Dixon said. "Clouds will be on the increase [and] temperatures could be held into the 60s. There will also be a chance for some late day rain."

The better change for rain looks to be Monday as the front pushes its way into the state.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.