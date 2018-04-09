Custodian threat caused lockdown of Stafford schools, troopers say

David Wachta was arrested for threatening to "shoot up" Stafford Middle School. (State police)

Schools in Stafford were placed in a locked down due to a potential security threat on Monday morning.

State police said they arrested David Wachta, 58, of Monson, MA, for making a verbal threat against Stafford Middle School on Friday.

According to Superintendent Steve Moccio, the threat involved a specific individual, which state police later confirmed to be Wachta.

Troopers said two witnesses provided statement in which they reported that the suspect indicated he was going to "shoot up the school."

An arrest warrant was drafted and approved.

Wachta surrendered himself to the Stafford resident state trooper's office on Monday morning.

The "soft lockdown" was simply precautionary and was in effect for all schools, however it has since been lifted.

Moccio said student activities within the school were not affected by the lockdown, but they were not allowed outside for recess and other activities.

Wachta was charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He's due in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.

