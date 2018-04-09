Stafford schools locked down due to 'security threat'

Schools in Stafford have been locked down due to a potential security threat.

According to Superintendent Steve Moccio, the threat involved a specific individual.

However, he also said the "soft lockdown" was simply precautionary. It's in effect for all schools.

Moccio said student activities within the school are not affected by the lockdown.

However, they will not be allowed outside for recess and other activities.

All visitors must enter the school through the front entrance and show a photo ID.

No other details were released.

