Gas tanker rollover forces evacuation of Enfield neighborhood

A gas tanker rolled over on I-91 south in Enfield (WFSB)

An Enfield neighborhood is being evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over on the I-91 south off-ramp.

The rollover was reported just after 1 p.m. on the exit 49 off-ramp.

Connecticut State Police said the truck is actively leaking, and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have responded.

The tanker is believed to have been full, carrying roughly 8,400 gallons of gas.

The neighborhood off Bernardino Avenue is being evacuated, officials said.

The truck driver has minor injuries, police said.

No lane closures on I-91 south have been reported at this time, only the exit 49 ramp is closed.

