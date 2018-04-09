Gas tanker rollover forces evacuation of Enfield neighborhood

A gas tanker rolled over on I-91 south in Enfield (WFSB)

A gas tanker rolled over on an I-91 off ramp in Enfield (WFSB)

Some homes in Enfield were evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over on the I-91 south off-ramp.

The rollover was reported just after 1 p.m. on the exit 49 off-ramp.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was actively leaking, and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have responded. At about 3 p.m., officials said the leak had been stopped.

Officials said about five houses were evacuated because they are in close proximity to where the tanker rolled over.

The tanker was believed to have been full, carrying roughly 8,400 gallons of gas. It is unclear at this time how much spilled out.

The neighborhood off Bernardino Avenue is being evacuated, officials said.

The truck driver has minor injuries, police said.

No lane closures on I-91 south have been reported at this time, only the exit 49 ramp is closed.

