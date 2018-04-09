Some Enfield homes evacuated after gas tanker rollover

A gas tanker rolled over on an I-91 off ramp in Enfield (WFSB)

Some homes in Enfield were evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over on the I-91 south off-ramp.

The rollover was reported just after 1 p.m. on the exit 49 off-ramp. The on and off ramps are expected to be closed possibly until Tuesday morning due to the extent of the cleanup.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was actively leaking, and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded. At about 3 p.m., officials said the leak had been stopped.

Officials said about five houses were evacuated because they are in close proximity to where the tanker rolled over.

The tanker was believed to have been full, carrying roughly 8,000 gallons of gas. Between 400 and 500 gallons spilled into the ground. DEEP officials said the clean up is extensive.

No lane closures on I-91 south were ever reported, but the exit 49 on and off-ramps are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, possibly until the end of the day on Tuesday.

The truck driver has minor injuries, police said.

