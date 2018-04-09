West Haven man broke into cleaners, stole cash register

A West Haven man is facing charges after police said he broke into Cameo Cleaners and stole money.

The burglary happened on Feb. 25 at the cleaners located on Campbell Avenue.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Paul Pace, had smashed the front door and stole the cash register.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and sixth-degree larceny.

