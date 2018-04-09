Tapas Restaurant in West Hartford closing after 32 years

Two people, a teenager and a pregnant woman, were killed while others were injured in a two-car crash in Shelton on Sunday evening.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.
State police said they arrested David Wachta, 58, of Monson, MA, for making a verbal threat against Stafford Middle School on Friday.
A woman went into labor along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.
A Manchester man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Bolton that happened last week.
State residents should be on the lookout for bobcats, according to environmental officials.
Some homes in Enfield were evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over on the I-91 south off-ramp.
Plainfield police are looking for the couple who are believed to have stolen their dog that was being quarantined at the town's animal control office.
A wintry mix could be in the state by late Tuesday morning.
