Tapas Restaurant in West Hartford closing after 32 years

Tapas Restaurant in West Hartford is closing after 32 years of business.

The owner of the restaurant posted on Facebook on Monday that the restaurant in the Elmwood section has closed its doors for the last time.

The post said their restaurants in Bloomfield as well as their sister restaurant, The Corner Pug in West Hartford, would remain open.

The owner said in the post, “On behalf of all our staff past and present, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

