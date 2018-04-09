Drivers reminded about work-zone safety as warmer temps approach

With warmer temperatures this week, there could be a lot more road construction happening.

It is great timing coinciding with "Work Zone Safety Week."

The Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to be patient with traffic delays or detours and most importantly, slow down.

Last year in Connecticut, three people died and nine construction workers were hit by cars in work zones.

There were also more than 1,000 work zone crashes in the state.

"The lives of our highway, bridge, construction workers or maintenance workers or utility workers are at stake. These people are out there putting their lives at risk every day, so we have safer transportation, safer roads. So, we can get places quicker and safely. Let’s make their job, quicker and safe for them too,” said Michelle Hilary, of the Federal Highway Administration.

The DOT says traffic patterns or road configurations can change daily when there is road work, so you need to pay attention.

Before you head out the door, you can check the Channel 3 app for any traffic along your route here.

