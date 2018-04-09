Mohegan Sun opens arena for family days during spring break

Spring break has many families aching to find something to do that’s inexpensive and yet still fun.

The arena at Mohegan Sun has been turned into a play land during the break.

New England Black Wolves lacrosse professional Anthony Joaquim was caught playing catch and giving pointers to 11-year-old Luisa on Monday.

Luisa traveled with her family all the way from Weston to check out the free Mohegan Sun Family Days events.

“This is exciting to give back to them as well so I’m having just as much fun as they are,” Joaquim said.

“To find out they had all these activities for them was extra points,” said Pam Sprumelli, Luisa’s mom.

This is the first time Mohegan Sun’s making their cavernous arena space available for families to interact together during spring break.

“When we were looking at the program we said let’s not run it the whole week lets run it at the front half of each week and see what kind of engagement we get since it’s really our first time doing this,” said Jessica Sylvia, Mohegan Sun’s Director of Special Events.

Family Fun Days is hands-on and interactive, as children improve their skills, or chill for a classic movie.

Twice a day, visitors get to see a movie in the arena. In the morning, a movie for little kids while in the afternoon around 4 p.m., there’s a movie for bigger kids.

The Smith family from Farmington thought it would be a fun time to build together before adding on to their family next month.

“It’s nice to have something to do at least during school vacations,” said Tracy Smith.

The activities begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and again next Monday and Tuesday, with plenty of other entertainment diversions outside the arena for the adult kids.

The event is free to the public.

