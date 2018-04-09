North Haven police look to identify those illegally riding dirt bikes, quad

Police say these individuals led officers in a chase in North Haven (North Haven Police)

Police in North Haven are looking to identify several individuals who were illegally riding dirt bikes and a quad down Maple Avenue.

The riders were spotted on Sunday, leading officers in a slow pursuit.

Police chased after six dirt bikes and one quad on Maple Avenue toward New Haven.

One rider fell off, but quickly jumped onto the back of another dirt bike and fled, police said.

Anyone with information should contact North Haven Police.

