Fulton Park in Waterbury vandalized with swastika symbols

A park in the brass city was targeted by vandals and the hateful symbols spray-painted take aim at Waterbury’s Jewish community.

A number of swastikas were discovered in a section of Waterbury’s Fulton Park on Sunday afternoon.

Parks employees were able to clean up the mess rather quickly, but now police are trying to figure out who did it.

“They had one right here on the tree, you had three right here on each stone,” said Menachem Karolitzky.



Walking through Fulton Park, Menachem Karolitzky pointed out where the hateful symbols surfaced.

The swastikas were painted in red.

The symbols are painted over and covered up now, but the pain still lingers for many in the community.

“It’s a symbol of hatred, it’s a symbol that family members perished because of that. It’s just something I don’t want to see, and I don’t think anyone wants to see and there is no need for it,” said Karolitzky.

Vandals have targeted Fulton park before. In fact, last Mother’s Day, someone ripped up a bunch of lilac plants. But this is different, it targets one’s faith.

“To go ahead and put a swastika is taking it to the next level. As a city we’re so culturally diverse,” Karolitzky said.

For the past 8 years, the Historic Overlook Community Club has been sprucing up Fulton Park, a park they take great pride in.

“Hearing about this was very disheartening. It disgusted us,” said Michael Salvio of the Historic Overlook Community Club.

So, while police investigate, Salvio said he and others are already planning to help.

“We’re going to have a series of cleanups where we’re going to again continue to remove all the overgrowth and brush that camouflages people where they go and do this kind of stuff,” said Salvio.

As for whoever did this, while the city says they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent, Menachem has another idea in mind.

“Hopefully it’s just some young child, kid, just trying to make some trouble and hopefully if he’s caught or something, just give him a history lesson to understand what really happened and what the meaning behind it is,” Karolitzky said.

The Historic Overlook said those three cleanups for Fulton Park are already scheduled for later this month, June and July.

Anyone with information on this most recent vandalism is asked to call Waterbury police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.