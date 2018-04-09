Light snow transitions to rain and ends... then, a BIG warm-up!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

So far today, with the anticipated round of light snow, towns in the higher elevations of NW CT have see up to an inch or two accumulate on grass, decks, shrubs and trees.

Any lingering snow transitions to rain this afternoon then becomes spotty before ending this evening… (the evening commute will be wet, that’s all). Temperatures today should top out in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a dry day with some sunshine, temps hit the 50s during the afternoon. Then Thursday, we’re still on track for some afternoon rain showers… highs will be near 60. We’ll end the week on a dry, mild note – highs above average for a change, into the mid-60s we go!

The weekend forecast is essentially on track: Saturday will be quite mild as temps reach the 70s. Sunday will be cooler, cloudier and a bit damp thanks to an onshore flow.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

A storm will slip off the coast far to the south of New England today, but a disturbance aloft is bringing clouds and spotty precipitation to the state. The precipitation is coming in the form of snow and rain this morning, but it should change to all rain showers this afternoon as temperatures rise well into the 40s. There could be a coating to 1” of snow in some locations this morning, especially on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations.

Rain showers will end this evening and the sky will clear as a ridge of high pressure moves into Connecticut from the west. It’ll be a chilly night with temperatures will dipping into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

PLEASANT TOMORROW…

Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be a very nice day with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 50s, which is still a little cooler than normal. However, it’ll feel comfortable outside in the afternoon since the wind will be light and the sun will be strong.

Clouds will arrive late tomorrow or tomorrow night in advance of the next disturbance. Therefore, Wednesday night won’t be quite as cold with lows in the 30s.

RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY…

A storm will track across the Great Lakes Region on Thursday, and then it will move into Northern New England Thursday night. The warm front will spread clouds and rain showers into Connecticut perhaps by late Thursday morning. Showers will tend to taper off by late Thursday afternoon. Despite the clouds and showers, Thursday afternoon will be mild with highs in the 50s, perhaps even the lower 60s away from the coast.

Showers will end Thursday night and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. However, the air moving into Southern New England on the heels of the departing storm won’t be cold at all, and therefore the end of the week will be unseasonably mild.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS ON FRIDAY…

Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A warm front may send a few showers our way Friday afternoon, but they could pass by just to the north of Connecticut.

A WEEKEND FILLED WITH CHANGES…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across New England on Saturday. For now, we expect Connecticut to be on the warm side of the front through most of Saturday. If that is indeed the case, there is the potential for very warm weather. We are forecasting highs in the 70s, but it could be even warmer with highs near 80 degrees. According to the European Model, the backdoor cold front will push southward across the state by Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the GFS keeps Connecticut in the warm air sector all day Saturday with the cold front arriving Saturday night and Sunday morning. The European Model is forecasting a strong surge of colder air from the north-northeast Saturday night and Sunday. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much weaker push of cool air. It even has the front moving northward again on Sunday as a warm front. Therefore, the forecast beyond Saturday is very difficult. Sunday could be quite chilly with highs in the 40s along with periods of light rain and drizzle. If the GFS is correct, temperatures could hover closer to 60 degrees with rain showers. For now, we are going with the GFS scenario, but we may have to lower Sunday’s temperatures significantly over the coming days if the European Model solution is looking more likely.

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain Sunday night and Monday. However, temperature forecasting remains difficult. It could very well turn out to be a cold rain with a raw northeasterly flow and highs in the 40s. For now, we are forecasting rain and highs in the lower 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

