Hartford City Council votes to renovate Dillon Stadium

The Hartford City Council voted on Monday night to renovate Dillon Stadium.

The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement between the city, the Capital Region Development Authority, and Hartford Sports Group to revitalize the stadium.

This plan could bring a professional soccer team to the stadium.

"Tonight’s vote by the City Council is an important step toward bringing Dillon Stadium back to life as a community asset. Our focus will remain on protecting the interests of our residents as we finalize an agreement that brings professional soccer to Hartford and contributes to the revitalization of Coltsville,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement.

In February, the State Bond Commission gave the green light to spend $10 million on the project.

Hartford City Football Club is currently a member of a semi-professional league and played its inaugural season in New Britain.

“After years of hard work and diligent planning, we knew that this was the moment for Dillon Stadium and are grateful to receive approval to move forward. This iconic community asset has languished for far too long, and we look forward to restoring it to its rightful place within the cultural fabric of Hartford. We thank the Hartford City Council, as well as the Governor, the Mayor’s Office, and the CRDA for working to make this a reality. This project will bring tremendous benefit to our community and our children for years to come. We are excited to share additional announcements with the Hartford community in the upcoming weeks,” said Bruce Mandell, President of Hartford Sports Group in a statement.

