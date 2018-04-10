Cleanup continues in Enfield following flipped tanker, gas spill

Cleanup of a overturned tanker and gas spill continued on an I-91 off-ramp in Enfield on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A major cleanup in Enfield continued on Tuesday after a tanker flipped over and spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.

The spill prompted homes and businesses to be evacuated.

The rollover happened on the Interstate 91 south exit 49 off-ramp on Monday afternoon.

Officials said 2,600 gallons of gas spilled into the area where homes use well water.

“Basically we’ve got to get all of that contaminated soil out, and replace it with other soil so you don’t have a big hole there," said Chief Earle Provencher, North Thompsonville Fire Department.

Home evacuations, soil removal and water testing are just part of the ongoing efforts.

The process also involves environmental and fire officials.

The off-ramp remained closed on Tuesday morning.

While some families were allowed to return home, others will have to wait.

"I’m glad because I do have a 4-year-old whose been bugging me like 'can I go home?'" said Kimberly Voisine, an evacuee. "So I’m glad that we’re home."

The driver of the truck was hurt but is expected to be OK.

"It’s scary, so I mean my dads a construction worker and knowing that a tractor trailer truck flipped over," Voisine said.

Crews said they managed to pump the remaining fuel from the fallen tanker into another truck.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it will be testing the wells of nearby homes for contamination on Tuesday morning.

Channel 3 was told the trucking company will be responsible for paying or the cleanup.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.