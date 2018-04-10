Lingering showers to end, warmer days ahead

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A storm arrived on Tuesday morning bringing snow and rain to the state.

The precipitation changed over to rain eventually on Tuesday afternoon, and lingering showers this evening will come to an end.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said some towns saw as much as 1 or 2 inches of snow on Tuesday, where elsewhere there was little or no accumulation.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday night.

"Later tonight, the combination of clear skies and light winds will allow the mercury to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas. Patchy fog may form overnight," DePrest said.

Some pleasant weather returns for Wednesday.

It may only be 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky, but it'll feel comfortable.

"While those numbers are still below normal, it’ll certainly be a big improvement after all of the chilly and wintry weather as of late," DePrest said.

Rain showers will track across the state on Thursday, thanks to a warm front.

Despite the clouds, parts of the state will have a shot at 60 degrees.

The end of the week is looking unseasonably mild.

"Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We might even have a shot at 70 degrees," DePrest said.

Saturday, the state could hit the jackpot in terms of warm temperatures.

Sunday, however, could feature a chilly rain and drizzle.

