Snow, rain arrives this morning

A storm arrived on Tuesday morning and with it, snow and rain.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the precipitation should all change over to rain by the afternoon when temperatures rise into the 40s.

"There could be a coating to 1 inch of snow in some locations [Tuesday] morning, especially on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations," Haney said.

The rain will end by Tuesday night and the skies will clear.

However, it'll be cold.

"It’ll be a chilly night with temperatures will dipping into the 20s to near 30 degrees," Haney said.

Some pleasant weather returns for Wednesday.

It may only be 50 degrees under a mostly-sunny sky, but it'll feel comfortable.

"Clouds will arrive late [Wednesday] or [Wednesday] night in advance of the next disturbance," Haney said. "Therefore, Wednesday night won’t be quite as cold with lows in the 30s."

Rain showers will track across the state on Thursday, thanks to a warm front.

"The warm front will spread clouds and rain showers into Connecticut perhaps by late Thursday morning," Haney said. "Showers will tend to taper off by late Thursday afternoon."

Despite the clouds, parts of the state will have a shot at 60 degrees.

The end of the week is looking unseasonably mild.

"Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine," Haney said. "A warm front may send a few showers our way Friday afternoon, but they could pass by just to the north of Connecticut."

Saturday, the state could hit the jackpot in terms of warm temperatures.

Haney forecasted highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday, however, could feature a chilly rain and drizzle.

