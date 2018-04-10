April storm drops a coating of snow in parts of the state

The Early Warning Weather Tracker took a look at the conditions in Winsted on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

It may be April 10, but winter refuses to let go.

A storm on Tuesday left a coating of snow in parts of the state.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to northwestern Connecticut to take a look at the conditions for the morning commute.

It had been in the Rockville area before heading to Norfolk and then to Winsted.

The crew reported seeing flakes beginning around 5 a.m.

Channel 3's meteorologists forecasted a coating to an inch in some spots before the precipitation transitioned to all rain by the afternoon, when temperatures rise into the 40 degree range.

Any accumulation is only expected to be on grassy surfaces, not on the roads.

However, drivers are still urged to be cautious because of the wet roads.

