Schools lockdown lifted, suspect in custody for nearby 'shots fired' incident

A suspect has been arrested for a "shots fired" incident in Willimantic that sent nearby Windham Public Schools into lockdown.

Police said they were investigating the report on Jeffrey Road in Windham Heights on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

The suspect was picked up 30 miles away at the Red Roof Inn in New London, according to New London police.

They identified him as 25-year-old Brandon Jones.

Willimantic police said they expected to have more details later in the day.

Police said the call came in just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Since the suspect wasn't initially found, the schools were placed in lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:40 a.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the shots being fired.

No other details were released.

