'Shots fired' report in Willimantic sends schools into lockdown

Police responded to a report of shots being fired in Willimantic, which sent Windham Public Schools into lockdown.

They said they were investigating the report on Jeffrey Road Tuesday morning.

Since the suspect hasn't been found, the schools were placed in lockdown.

They said the incident appears to have stemmed from some kind of disturbance, but they would not provide any details.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.