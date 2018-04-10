Dog abuse leads to two arrests in Southington

Jason and Kelly Savage face animal cruelty charges for abandoning dogs in their Southington basement, according to police. (Southington police)

Police in Southington arrested a couple because of the poor conditions in which their three dogs lived.

They said Jason and Kelly Savage face a number of charges, including animal cruelty, no dog rabies vaccination and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements.

Police said both were arrested on Monday around 9 p.m.

Southington Animal Control began investigating the case in February.

It was reported that the three dogs were abandoned in a basement bedroom of the Savages' home.

The room was found to be uninhabitable with trash and feces all over the floor.

Animal control also found that one of the dogs was removed before it got there and brought to another home. It was eventually located.

Police said all three dogs were in poor health, had fleas and an unhealthy odor. The one that was moved was stained with urine and feces.

Animal control took the dogs to a vet for care.

Both Jason and Kelly Savage were held on $5,000 bonds with a court date on Tuesday.

