Retired Shelton teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Shelton police have arrested a retired teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Police arrested 76-year-old David Munson and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation began last October, when a male victim told police he was sexually assaulted while attending Shelton Intermediate School.

The sexual assault reportedly happened between 2005 and 2007, when the victim was enrolled in the school’s mentoring program.

During that time frame, police said Munson “was acting in the capacity of a youth mentor and was also on the Board for the Shelton Youth Bureau.”

Munson was immediately suspended from his involvement in the Youth Bureau when the complaint was made.

The victim said he was sexually assaulted by Munson “on or around school grounds while he was being mentored,” police said.

Munson retired in 1999 from the Shelton Board of Education after teaching for 34 years.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

