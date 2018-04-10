CCSU responds to report about alleged sexual misconduct

Joshua Perlstein, an associate theatre professor at CCSU, is accused of sexual misconduct with eight students and staff, according to a published report. (CCSU.edu)

A student-run newspaper at Central Connecticut State University published a report about alleged sexual misconduct at the hands of a theatre professor and it prompted a response from the school's president.

The Recorder's article, entitled "Multiple women accuse theater professor of sexual misconduct" by Ruth Bruno, catalogs more than a decade of accusations against associate professor Joshua Perlstein.

According to CCSU's faculty website, Perlstein remains on staff.

In the article, a student recounts a 2004 encounter between Perlstein and herself. She reported that Perlstein invited her to a nearby park, kissed her on the cheek, hugged her and grabbed her rear-end.

Tuesday, CCSU president Zulma R. Toro issued a statement:

What I read in the article is truly disturbing and surprising to me. It does not represent who we are as a public institution of higher education or who we are as faculty, mentors, and advisers. At this time, let me be clear: Central Connecticut State University has a no-tolerance policy, and I apologize to our students who have experienced any form of sexual misconduct.

Be assured that I do not take these allegations lightly. Therefore, this morning I have instructed the Provost, the Chief Human Resources Officer, and the Chief Diversity Officer to conduct a comprehensive investigation. Specifically, I have asked our Chief Diversity Officer to review the University’s Sexual Harassment Policy, especially as it relates to the 90-day reporting deadline.

As part of our due diligence, I have also asked an external agency with experience in situations of this nature to conduct a full investigation. Once I receive the results of these investigations, I will determine the next steps and will keep you informed.

I want you to know that we are fully committed to changing the environment in the Theatre Department and on campus. I also wish to assure every one of our students that this is a welcoming, safe place for them.

The student reportedly informed the school about what happened, but was unsure if any action was taken.

Since then, the paper reported a total of eight students and staff came forward with similar allegations against Perlstein.

Perlstein has worked in the theatre department for 23 years, according to the school.

