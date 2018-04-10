Congresswoman speaks out about how she handled abuse complaint

Just a few weeks after she came under fire for how she handled a harassment and abuse complaint in her office, a CT congresswoman is speaking out.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty sat down with Channel 3 on Tuesday, where she said she's disappointed in herself regarding how she handled a complaint of harassment and abuse within her office.

Last month, Esty came under fire for how she handled a harassment and abuse complaint in her Washington DC office.

It all began with her former chief of staff, Tony Baker. Esty admitted that Baker became violent with a female staffer.

According to reports, Baker punched the staffer and left voicemails in which he threatened to kill her.

Instead of suspending Baker, Esty let him stay on for three months and paid him a $5,000 severance. She also wrote him a recommendation letter that may have helped him land a job with Ohio's location of the Sandy Hook Promise.

During the interview on Tuesday, Esty apologized to the victim and to her staff for how she handled things.

After the story came out, there were several calls for her resignation. However, Esty only said she will not seek re-election.

"I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year," Esty said in a statement recently. "Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better."

Some lawmakers have weighed in on Esty's announcement and said her decision to not seek re-election is the right one.

Others, however, feel it's not enough.

