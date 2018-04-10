PD: Ansonia man robbed bank, threw money over Taylor Swift's fence

Ansonia police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank, drove to Taylor Swift’s house, and threw money over the fence.

Police said 26-year-old Bruce Rowley is accused of robbing the Webster Bank on Division Street in Ansonia on April 4.

According to police, Rowley then said he had a crush on Taylor Swift and wanted to impress her, so he robbed the bank.

He reportedly drove to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home and threw some of the money that he had stolen over her fence.

Rhode Island police had located Rowley driving on I-95 and tried to stop him but he refused to stop.

Eventually, CT state troopers were able to stop Rowley’s car at exit 89 where he was then taken into custody.

He was arrested by Ansonia police on April 5 and charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.

During his arrest, police said Rowley told them he had planned on donating the money that he stole from the bank to the Ansonia Police Department.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

