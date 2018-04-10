Alcoholic beverage machines bill clears Connecticut House

A proposed bill would allow the sale of alcohol via a vending machine (WFSB)

A bill allowing consumers to purchase glasses of wine, beer and hard cider from a machine has again cleared the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The legislation was approved Tuesday, 110-to-34. It moves to the Senate, where it failed last year.

Danbury bar owners are among those pushing for the legislation, saying the novelty and convenience of the machines will help lure customers. They can also taste different flavors without having to purchase a full glass.

Opponents fear it could lead to excessive drinking and fewer bartender jobs.

Under the bill, a customer purchases a payment card at a bar after proving they're at least 21. They can obtain up to 32 ounces of beer or cider, or 10 ounces of wine before needing a bar employee to reauthorize the card.

