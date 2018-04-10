Opponents to rally as East Hampton officials look to slash school budget

Budget bells are ringing loud and clear in East Hampton as the town council reviews the slashed plan from the Board of Finance.

Concerned parents who oppose the cuts have scheduled a rally, and an alternative plan.

On Tuesday night, East Hampton’s finance council is delivering a reduced $45.6 million budget plan to the town council, which includes big cuts in education.

Even with the cuts, property owners are looking at higher taxes.

The $31.1 million education budget is taking the biggest hit from the finance board, cutting $670,000, which means the elimination of three positions at the high school, two at the middle school as well as one health teacher that works at the high school and middle school, a teacher at Center School and a teacher at Memorial School.

“Of course, education is the number one priority, or it should be,” said Phil Motto, who is an East Hampton taxpayer.

On Tuesday, rally organizer Tania Sones said there’s another option that hasn’t been explored, which is tapping into the $5 million rainy day fund.

“We do have that opportunity to not put the burden onto the taxpayers in this situation and again it’s a short-term solution, we still need a long-term solution of generating more revenue in East Hampton,” Sones said.

If the budget’s approved as it stands, the average homeowner is looking at an additional $340 property tax hike.

The town council has one of two choices on Tuesday, leave the budget as is with the cuts or send it back to the finance committee.

They have one other swipe at it, but after that, it goes to referendum.

